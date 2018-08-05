Funeral For: Arnold Voth

Funeral Date: August 10, 2018

Arnold Voth, 72, of Woodlands passed away Saturday, August 4th at Grace Hospital. He is survived by his wife Ruth, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister, 4 brothers, and their families.

The funeral service for Arnold Voth will be held Friday, August 10th at 11am at Pigeon Lake Mennonite Church, with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.