Funeral For: Audrey McKay (Nee Baldwin)

Funeral Date: July 13, 2018

Audrey McKay (Nee Baldwin), 84 of Morden passed away Sunday July 8th at Tabor Home. She survived by 3 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband George, 2 sons and 2 grandchildren.

The funeral service for Audrey McKay (Nee Baldwin) will be held Friday July 13th, 2pm at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden with burial at Hillside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Tabor Home Inc.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden