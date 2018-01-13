Funeral For: Barbra Smith (nee Jones)

Funeral Date: January 16, 2018

Barbra Smith (nee Jones), 87, of Steinbach, passed away Friday, January 12th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, and their families, 1 sister, and 1 brother. She was predeceased by her husband Curtis.

The funeral service for Barbra Smith (nee Jones) will be held Tuesday, January 16th at 1pm at Gospel Fellowship Church, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel.