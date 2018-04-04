Funeral For: Barton Lohr

Funeral Date: April 9, 2018

Barton Lohr, 55, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, April 1st at his residence. He is survived by his parents Jim and Vera, 4 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his mother and grandparents.

The funeral service for Barton Lohr will be held Monday, April 9th at 2pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Highway 12 South.

Donations may be made to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada or Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.