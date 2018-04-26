Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Funeral For: Ben Eidse
Funeral Date: April 29, 2018
Ben Eidse, 89, of Niverville formerly of Steinbach, passed away Wednesday, April 25th at Niverville Heritage Life Personal Care Home. He is survived by 4 daughters, and their families.
The funeral service for Ben Eidse will be held Sunday, April 29th at 2:30pm at Steinbach Evangelical Mennonite Church, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Rosenort Evangelical Mennonite Church, Saturday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm. Viewing will also be at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Creating Capacity in Communities of Congo.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

