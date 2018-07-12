Funeral For: Ben Guenter

Funeral Date: July 15, 2018

Ben Guenter, 64 of Winkler passed away Wednesday July 11th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Elisabeth, 3 daughters and their families. He was predeceased by 1 granddaughter and 1 grandson.

The funeral service for Ben Guenter will be held Sunday July 15, 2pm at Zion Mennonite Church, Schanzenfeld with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Friday July 13th from 1-8pm, Saturday July 14th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler