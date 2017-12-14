Funeral For: Ben Lemky

Funeral Date: December 20, 2017

Ben Lemky, 89, of Carman, formerly of Homewood and Arden, passed away Thursday, December 14th, at Boyne Lodge, Carman. He is survived by 1 daughter, 4 sons, 3 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Sarah.

The funeral service for Ben Lemky will be held Wednesday, December 20th at 11am at Carman Mennonite Church, with burial at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman, Tuesday December 19th, from 7-8pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Boyne Valley Hostel Corp. (Boyne Lodge Capital Building Fund).

Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.