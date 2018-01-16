Funeral Mass For: Bernhard “Ben” Giesbrecht

Funeral Mass Date: January 20, 2018

Bernhard “Ben” Giesbrecht, 72, of Altona formerly of Eigenhof, passed away Saturday, January 13th at Eastview Place. He is survived by his wife Lucille, 2 daughters, 1 son, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister.

The funeral mass for Bernhard “Ben” Giesbrecht will be held Saturday, January 20th at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial at Eigenhof Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday from 9am to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.