Funeral For: Bernhard Krahn
Funeral Date: September 7, 2018
Bernhard Krahn, 86, of Winkler formerly of Roseile, passed away Saturday, September 1st at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Katharine, 1 daughter, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sons.
The funeral service for Bernhard Krahn will be held Friday, September 7th at 2:30pm at Grace Mennonite Church, with burial at Winkler Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Thursday, September 6th from 1 to 6pm, and at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.
