Funeral For: Bernhard Krause

Funeral Date: May 2, 2018

Bernhard Krause, 94, of Winnipeg, passed away Thursday, April 26th at Misericordia Hospital. He is survived by his wife Katie, 3 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Maria.

The funeral service for Bernhard Krause will be held Wednesday, May 2nd at 11am at Springfield Heights Mennonite Church, 570 Sharron Bay, Winnipeg, with burial at Wheeler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.