Memorial For: “Betty” Elizabeth Peters

Memorial Date: July 12, 2018

“Betty” Elizabeth Peters, 73, of Winnipeg, passed away Friday, July 6th at her residence. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John.

A memorial service for “Betty” Elizabeth Peters will be held Thursday, July 12th at 10:30am at Bethel Mennonite Church, 465 Stafford Street.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.