Private Service For: Bob Wiens

Private Service Date: Private

Bob Wiens, 77 of Altona formerly of Winnipeg and Gretna passed away Friday January 11th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Tina.

A private service for Bob Wiens for family and close friends will be held, with burial at Froese Family Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Altona Memorial Health Centre or Altona and District Palliative Care.

