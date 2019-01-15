Funeral For: Bohdan “Bert” Chubey

Funeral Date: January 19, 2019

Bohdan “Bert” Chubey, 88, of Morden passed away Sunday, January 13th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Sally, 1 daughter, 2 sons and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters and 6 brothers.

The funeral service for Bohdan “Bert” Chubey will be held Saturday, January 19th at 11am at St. Paul’s United Church, Morden with burial at Hillside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden Friday from 2 to 4pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation – designated Expansion or Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.