Funeral For: Brittany Giesbrecht

Funeral Date: January 2, 2018

Brittany Giesbrecht, 6, of Winkler passed away Friday, December 29th at Health Science Centre. She is survived by her parents, and 2 brothers. She was predeceased by her sister.

The Funeral Service for Brittany Giesbrecht will be held Tuesday, 2pm at Chortitz old Colony Mennonite Church, with burial at the Church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral home, Winkler, Sunday and Monday 2-6pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to assist the family.