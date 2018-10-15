Memorial For: Bruce Mulholland

Memorial Date: October 19, 2018

Bruce Mulholland, 62 of Roland passed away Saturday October 13th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Tina, 3 daughters, 1 son and their families.

A memorial service for Bruce Mulholland for family and close friends will be held at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden, Friday October 19th at 2pm with cremation to take place following the service.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden, Thursday October 18th from 6:30-9:00pm

Donations may be made to South Central Cancer Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden