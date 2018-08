Funeral For: Bryan Saindon

Funeral Date: August 17, 2018

Bryan Saindon, 28, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, August 10th at Health Sciences Centre. He is survived by his parents Lionel and Teresa, 1 brother, and his partner Mel.

The funeral service for Bryan Saindon will be held Friday, August 17th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.