Funeral For: Carol Joan Young
Funeral Date: July 16, 2018
Carol Joan Young, 61, of Winnipeg passed away Sunday, July 8th at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by her mother Marion Klassen.
The funeral service for Carol Joan Young will be held Monday, July 16th at 2pm at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to assist the family.
Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.
Carol Joan Young
- Details
- Category: Funeral Announcements
-
Funeral For: Carol Joan Young
- Previous Mildred Klassen Nee Loewen
- Next Susie Banman