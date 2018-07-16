Funeral For: Carol Joan Young

Funeral Date: July 16, 2018

Carol Joan Young, 61, of Winnipeg passed away Sunday, July 8th at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by her mother Marion Klassen.

The funeral service for Carol Joan Young will be held Monday, July 16th at 2pm at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to assist the family.

Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.