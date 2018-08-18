Memorial For: Catherine “Tina” Dyck

Memorial Date: August 20, 2018

Catherine “Tina” Dyck, 99, of Winkler formerly of Wingham District, passed away Thursday, August 16th at Salem Home. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Roland and 1 grandson.

A memorial service for Catherine “Tina” Dyck will be held Monday, August 20th at 2:30pm at Carman Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at 1:30 at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Sunday from 7 to 9pm.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.