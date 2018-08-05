Funeral For: Clara Gunther

Funeral Date: August 10, 2018

Clara Gunther, 91, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, July 27th at St. Norbert Personal Care Home. She was predeceased by her husband Leo.

The funeral service for Clara Gunther will be held Friday, August 10th at 10:30am at McDermott Avenue Baptist Church, 821 McDermott Avenue, with burial at Brookside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.