Funeral For: Constance Jean Worms

Funeral Date: No service

Constance Jean Worms, 82, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, August 11th at Golden West Centennial Lodge. She is survived by 5 siblings and their families. She was predeceased by 1 brother-in-law.

There will be no funeral service.

A private burial is being planned.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg.