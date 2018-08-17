Funeral For: Constance Jean Worms
Funeral Date: No service
Constance Jean Worms, 82, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, August 11th at Golden West Centennial Lodge. She is survived by 5 siblings and their families. She was predeceased by 1 brother-in-law.
There will be no funeral service.
A private burial is being planned.
Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg.
