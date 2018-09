Memorial For: Cornelia Vander Graaf Nee DeGroot

Memorial Date: October 3, 2018

Cornelia Vander Graaf Nee DeGroot, 94, of Winkler, passed away Thursday, September 27th at Salem Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob, 1 son-in-law, and 1 great grandson.

A memorial service for Cornelia Vander Graaf Nee DeGroot will be held Wednesday, October 3rd at 10am at Green Acres Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Center or Opportunity International.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.