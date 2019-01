Funeral For: Cornelius Enns

Funeral Date: February 2, 2019

Cornelius Enns of Bethel Place, Winnipeg formerly of Springstein has passed away. He is survived by 1 sister.

The funeral service for Cornelius Enns will be held Saturday February 2nd, 1pm at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Winnipeg with burial at Springstein Cemetery.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg