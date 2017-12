Memorial For: Cornelius Thiessen

Memorial Date: December 5, 2017

Cornelius Thiessen, 89, of Winkler passed away Thursday, November 30th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Helen, 3 sons and their families.

A memorial service for Cornelius Thiessen will be held Tuesday, December 5th at 2pm at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Monday from 1 to 9pm.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.