Funeral For: Cornelius Wiebe

Funeral Date: January 12, 2018

Cornelius Wiebe, 79, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, January 7th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 1 grandson, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and 1 sister-in-law.

The funeral service for Cornelius Wiebe will be held Friday, January 12th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Thursday, 7pm with a devotional at 8pm. Viewing will also be at the chapel prior to the cemetery.

Donations may be made to Bethesda Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.