Funeral For: Cornie Friesen

Funeral Date: September 6, 2018

Cornie Friesen, 76, of Steinbach formerly of New Bothwell, passed away Saturday, September 1st at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Mary, 3 daughters, 3 sons, 1 sister, 3 brothers, and their families.

The funeral service for Cornie Friesen will be held Thursday, September 6th at 2pm at Steinbach Evangelical Mennonite Church, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Wednesday September 5th from 7 to 7:30pm with devotional at 7:30pm. Viewing will also be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to S.E.M.C. Missions.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.