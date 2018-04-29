Funeral For: Dan Giesbrecht

Funeral Date: May 2, 2018

Dan Giesbrecht, 93 of Steinbach formerly of Landmark passed away Friday April 27th at Resthaven Nursing Home. He is survived by 3 daughters in law, 2 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn, 1 son and 2 grandchildren.

The funeral service for Dan Giesbrecht will be held Wednesday May 2nd, 2pm at Prairie Rose Evangelical Mennonite Church, Landmark with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach