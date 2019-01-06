Funeral For: Denae Mikayla Letkeman

Funeral Date: January 11, 2019

Denae Mikayla Letkeman, 24 of Winkler passed away Thursday January 3rd at RM of Stanley. She is survived by her parents Helen and John Letkeman, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Denae Mikayla Letkeman will be held Friday January 11th, 1:30pm at Winkler Mennonite Church with burial at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Thursday January 10th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Northland Childcare Centre or Compassion Canada.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler