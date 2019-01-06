Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Funeral For: Denae Mikayla Letkeman
Funeral Date: January 11, 2019
Denae Mikayla Letkeman, 24 of Winkler passed away Thursday January 3rd at RM of Stanley. She is survived by her parents Helen and John Letkeman, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.
The funeral service for Denae Mikayla Letkeman will be held Friday January 11th, 1:30pm at Winkler Mennonite Church with burial at Winkler Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Thursday January 10th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Northland Childcare Centre or Compassion Canada.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login