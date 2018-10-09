Funeral For: Daniel Hildebrand

Funeral Date: October 14, 2018

Daniel Hildebrand, 96, of Winnipeg, passed away Tuesday, October 9th at Meadowood Manor, Winnipeg. He is survived by 5 children, 5 sisters, and 1 brother. He was predeceased by his wife.

The funeral service for Daniel Hildebrand will be held Sunday, October 14th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Hespeler Cemetery prior to the service at 12pm.

A come and go viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Home, Saturday, October 13th from 5 to 6:30pm.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Home, Steinbach.