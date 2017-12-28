Funeral For: Daniel Koop

Funeral Date: January 2, 2018

Daniel Koop, 103, of Winnipeg passed away Tuesday, December 26th at Concordia Hospital. He is survived by 6 daughters, 2 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Helen, his second wife Annie and 2 daughters.

The funeral service for Daniel Koop will be held Tuesday January 2nd, 11am at McIvor Avenue Mennonite Brethren Church, 200 McIvor Ave, with burial at Brookside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Square One World Media.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg