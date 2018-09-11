Memorial For: Darlene Doerksen

Memorial Date: September 13, 2018

Darlene Doerksen, 55, of Winnipeg formerly of New Bothwell, passed away Sunday, September 9th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, parents Jake and Mary Friesen, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

A memorial service for Darlene Doerksen will be held Thursday, September 13th at 2pm at Bothwell Christian Fellowship Church with ash interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Desjardins Funeral Chapel, Winnipeg.