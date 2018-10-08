Funeral For: Dave Enns

Funeral Date: October 12th, 2018

Dave Enns, 71 of Elm Creek passed away Sunday October 7th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Liz, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his parents John and Annie Enns.

The funeral service for Dave Enns will be held Friday October 12th, 2pm at Elm Creek MB Church.

Viewing will be at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street Winnipeg, Thursday October 11th from 7-8:30pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Winkler Bible Camp or Briercrest College.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg