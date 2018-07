Memorial For: Dave Peters

Memorial Date: July 27, 2018

Dave Peters, 72, of Steinbach passed away Tuesday, July 17th at his residence. He is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and their families.

A memorial service for Dave Peters will be held Friday, July 27th at 10am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with ash interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.