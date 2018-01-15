Celebration of Life For: Dave Siemens

Celebration of Life Service Date: January 18, 2018

Dave Siemens, 86, of Teulon formerly of Kronsthal, passed away Sunday, January 14th at Winnipeg. He is survived by his wife Agatha, 5 daughters, 3 sons, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 daughter and 1 granddaughter.

The celebration of life service for Dave Siemens will be held Thursday, January 18th at 11am at Springs Church, 725 Lagimodiere Boulevard, with burial at Saint Cyprian Anglican Cemetery, Teulon.

Arrangements by Rock Fontaine Funeral Home, Winnipeg.