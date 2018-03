Funeral For: David Arthur Suderman

Funeral Date: March 27, 2018

David Arthur Suderman, 85, of Carman formerly of Winnipeg, passed away Thursday, March 22nd at Carman Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Meryth, 2 daughters, 1 son, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, and their families.

The funeral service for David Arthur Suderman will be held Tuesday, March 27th at 2pm at Carman United Church with private family interment at Greenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.