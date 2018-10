Memorial For: David "Bergie" Bergmann

Memorial Date: November 14th, 2018

David "Bergie" Bergmann, 91, of Edmonton formerly of Altona, passed away Tuesday, October 16th unexpectedly at University Hospital, Edmonton.

He is survived by 3 sons, 1 daughter in law and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, and 2 brothers-in-law.

The memorial service for David "Bergie" Bergmann will be held Wednesday November 14th, 2:30pm at the farm where he grew up in Bergfeld.

Donations may be made to MCC.