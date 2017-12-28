Funeral For: David Loeppky

Funeral Date: December 30, 2017

David Loeppky, 75, of Vita, passed away Tuesday, December 26th, at Bethesda Hospital, Steinbach. He was survived by his wife Elda, 2 sons, and their families.

The funeral service for David Loeppky will be held Saturday December 30th, 11:30am at Ukrainian National Home of Vita, with burial at Sunrise Cemetery, Vita.

Viewing will be at the funeral prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher Bay Bible Camp.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.