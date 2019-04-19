Celebration of Life For: David P. Hildebrand

Celebration of Life Service Date: April 25, 2019

David P. Hildebrand, 81, of Winnipeg formerly of Lowe Farm, passed away Wednesday, April 17th at Victoria General Hospital. He is survived by his wife Brenda, parents Peter P. and Helena Hildebrand, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 step-daughters, 2 step-sons, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Gertrude, 1 sister, 1 brother, 1 sister-in-law and 3 brothers-in-law.

The Celebration of Life Service for David P. Hildebrand will be held Thursday, April 25th at 4pm at Whyte Ridge Baptist Church, 2405 McGillivray Boulevard, with private family burial prior to the service.

Arrangements by Thomson in the Park Funeral Home, Winnipeg.