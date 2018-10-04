Celebration of Life For: David Robert Eaton

Celebration of Life Date: October 10, 2018

David Robert Eaton, 83, of Brandon passed away Tuesday, October 2nd at Brandon Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Anne, 1 daughter, 1 son and their families.

The celebration of life service for David Robert Eaton will be held Wednesday, October 10th at 11am at Memories Chapel, 330 – 18th Street North, Brandon with interment at Rivers Mennonite Cemetery.

Arrangements by Memories Chapel, Brandon.