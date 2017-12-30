Funeral For: David Sawatzky

Funeral Date: January 1, 2017

David Sawatzky, 90, of MacGregor passed away December 29th at Portage General Hospital. He was survived by his wife Lillian, 4 daughters, 2 sons, 5 sisters, 4 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sons, and 1 grandson.

The Funeral Service for David Sawatsky will be held Monday, 1pm, at MacGregor Evangelical Mennonite Church, with burial at Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Clarke’s Funeral Home, MacGregor Saturday 4-6pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Gideons, Multiple Sclerosis, or Rio Grande Bible Institute.

Arrangements made by Clarke’s Funeral Home, MacGregor.