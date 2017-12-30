Funeral For: David Voth

Funeral Date: January 1, 2018

David Voth, 1, of New Bothwell passed away Thursday, December 28th at Children’s Hospital. He is survived by his parents Henriette and Whilelm, 2 sisters, and 1 brother. He was predeceased by 1 sister, and 1 brother.

The funeral service for David Voth will be held Monday, 1pm at Rhineland Mennonite Church, 29087 216 Pr, Grunthal with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Rhineland Mennonite Church, Sunday, with a devotional at 7:30pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach

