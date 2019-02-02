Funeral For: David Wallman

Funeral Date: February 5, 2019

David Wallman, 90, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, January 31st at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg. He is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Mary and 1 step-granddaughter.

The funeral service for David Wallman will be held Tuesday, February 5th at 1pm at West Community Church, 401 Westwood Drive, with burial at LaSalle Mennonite Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Convalescent Home of Winnipeg.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.