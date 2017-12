Memorial For: Deanna Helen Wolfe (nee Sawatzky)

Memorial Date: Pending

Deanna Helen Wolfe (nee Sawatzky), 70, of Winkler, passed away Monday, December 25th, at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Pete A. Wolfe.

A memorial service for Deanna Helen Wolfe (nee Sawatzky) will take place at a later date.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Friday December 29th, from 11am to 2pm.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.