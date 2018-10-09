Funeral For: Della Lee

Funeral Date: October 14, 2018

Della Lee, 93, of Melita formerly of Pierson, passed away Tuesday, October 2nd at Melita Personal Care Home. She is survived by her husband Ken, 3 daughters, 1 son, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by 1 sister.

The funeral service for Della Lee will be held Sunday, October 14th at 2:30pm at Pierson Community Hall with interment at Pierson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Melita Personal Care Home Palliative Care or Gideon’s International, Canada.

Arrangements by Redpath Funeral Home, Melita.