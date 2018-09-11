Celebration of Life For: Devin Klassen

Celebration of Life Date: September 15th, 2018

Devin Klassen, 25 of West Vancouver, B.C formerly of Portage La Prairie passed away Friday September 7th at West Vancouver. He is survived by his parents Don and Leslie, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

The celebration of life service for Devin Klassen will be held Saturday September 15th, 1pm at Prairie Alliance Church, 2375 Saskatchewan Avenue West, Portage La Prairie with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses, as well as to establish a yearly scholarship to send underfunded kids to the camp Devin loved to serve at in Orange County CA.

https://www.gofundme.com/8tev55-devins-memorial