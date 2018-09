Memorial For: Dick Derksen

Memorial Date: September 24, 2018

Dick Derksen, 70, of Steinbach passed away Tuesday, September 18th at his residence. He is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, 3 sisters, 1 brother and their families.

A memorial service for Dick Derksen will be held Monday, September 24th at 3pm at Steinbach Evangelical Mennonite Church.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.