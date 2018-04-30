Funeral For: Diedrich “Dick” Penner

Funeral Date: May 4, 2018

Diedrich “Dick” Penner, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, April 28th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Doreen, 1 daughter, 2 sons, and their families.

The funeral for Diedrich “Dick” Penner will be held Friday, Mary 4th at 2pm at Southland Church, Steinbach, with burial at Mitchell Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Southland Church Thursday, May 3rd at 7pm with a devotional at 8pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel.