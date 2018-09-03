Funeral For: Diedrich Falk-Zacharias

Funeral Date: September 9, 2018

Diedrich Falk-Zacharias, 53, of Plum Coulee District, passed away Friday, August 31st as a result of an accident. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, 5 daughters, 2 sons, and their families.

The funeral service for Diedrich Falk-Zacharias will be held Sunday, September 9th at 2pm at Rienland Mennonite Church, with burial at Rienland Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses or Faith Missions.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.