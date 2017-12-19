Funeral For: Dietrich (Dick) Penner

Funeral Date: December 22, 2017

Dietrich (Dick) Penner, 75 of Winnipeg formerly of Ebenfeld, and Chaco, Paraguay passed away Saturday December 16th at Concordia Hospital. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth.

The funeral service for Dietrich (Dick) Penner will be held Friday December 22nd, 11am at Bethel Mennonite Church, 465 Stafford Street, Winnipeg with burial at Glen Eden Cemetery, 4477 Main Street, West St. Paul.

Viewing will be at the church 1 hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC – Water for Africa Project

Arrangements by Glen Eden Funeral Home, West St. Paul