Celebration of Life For: Donald George “Don” Ediger

Celebration of Life Service Date: January 12th, 2019

Donald George “Don” Ediger, 73 of Glenboro passed away Tuesday January 8th at Glenboro Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Nora, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sons in infancy, his parents and several in-laws.

The celebration of life service for Donald George “Don” Ediger will be held Saturday, 1pm at Glenboro Kinsmen Community Hall with interment at Glenboro Cemetery with a reception to follow.

Donations may be made to Glenboro United Church Memorial Fund or Glenboro & Area Foundation.

Arrangements by Jamieson’s Funeral Service, Glenboro