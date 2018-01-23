Details
Donald McLaren, 66 of Roland passed away Monday January 22nd at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Shirley, father Clarke, 1 daughter, 1 son, 3 sisters and their families.
The funeral service for Donald McLaren will be held Friday January 26th, 11am at Roland United Church with a private family interment at Fairview Cemetery, Roland.
Donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Roland United Church.
Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman

